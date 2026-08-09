In 2026 PURE EV Epluto or TVS Jupiter 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. PURE EV Epluto Price starts at Rs. 71,999 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Jupiter 125 Price starts at Rs. 78,100 (ex-showroom price). Epluto engine makes power and torque 300 w W & 60 Nm. On the other hand, Jupiter 125 engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. PURE EV offers the Epluto in 1 colour. TVS offers the Jupiter 125 in 7 colours. Epluto has a range of up to 80 km/charge. The Jupiter 125 mileage is around 57.27 kmpl.
Epluto vs Jupiter 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Epluto
|Jupiter 125
|Brand
|PURE EV
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 71,999
|₹ 78,100
|Range
|80 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|57.27 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.8 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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