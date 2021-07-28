HT Auto

PURE EV Epluto vs Trinity Motors Mitra

In 2024 PURE EV Epluto or Trinity Motors Mitra choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. PURE EV Epluto Price starts at Rs. 71,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Mitra Price starts at Rs. 73,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Epluto up to 80 km/charge and the Mitra has a range of up to 75 km/charge. PURE EV offers the Epluto in 1 colour.
Epluto vs Mitra Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Epluto Mitra
BrandPURE EVTrinity Motors
Price₹ 71,999₹ 73,999
Range80 km/charge75 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-3-5 Hrs.

Epluto
PURE EV Epluto
STD
₹71,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Mitra
Trinity Motors Mitra
Silver
₹73,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Torque
60 Nm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Motor Type
Brushless Hub Motor-
Motor Power
1800 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub motor-
Range
80 km/charge-
Max Speed
25 kmph-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-10,Rear :-90/90-10-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Load Capacity
180 kg-
Wheelbase
Cast Alloy-
Kerb Weight
79 kg58 kg
Underseat storage
Yes-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
ABS
Dual Channel-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
BMS Smart Active Balance 50A, Twist Throttle, 5 Magnet Pedal Assistance System, Smart lock-
Engine Immobilizer
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium IonLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
71,99982,026
Ex-Showroom Price
71,99973,999
RTO
05,919
Insurance
02,108
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5471,763

