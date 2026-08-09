In 2026 PURE EV Epluto or Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. PURE EV Epluto Price starts at Rs. 71,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price). Epluto engine makes power and torque 300 w W & 60 Nm. On the other hand, Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. PURE EV offers the Epluto in 1 colour. Epluto has a range of up to 80 km/charge. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Epluto vs Burgman Street [2028-2026] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Epluto
|Burgman street [2028-2026]
|Brand
|PURE EV
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 71,999
|₹ 88,376
|Range
|80 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|48 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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