In 2026 PURE EV Epluto or Suzuki Access 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. PURE EV Epluto Price starts at Rs. 71,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Access 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,684 (ex-showroom price). Epluto engine makes power and torque 300 w W & 60 Nm. On the other hand, Access 125 engine makes power & torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.2 Nm respectively. PURE EV offers the Epluto in 1 colour. Epluto has a range of up to 80 km/charge. The Access 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Epluto vs Access 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Epluto
|Access 125
|Brand
|PURE EV
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 71,999
|₹ 77,684
|Range
|80 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-