In 2024 PURE EV Epluto or Seeka Smak choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. PURE EV Epluto Price starts at Rs. 71,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Seeka Smak Price starts at Rs. 99,911 (ex-showroom price). The range of Epluto up to 80 km/charge and the Smak has a range of up to 130 km/charge. PURE EV offers the Epluto in 1 colour.
Epluto vs Smak Comparison