In 2024 PURE EV Epluto or Rowwet Zepop choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. PURE EV Epluto Price starts at Rs. 71,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Rowwet Zepop Price starts at Rs. 61,770 (ex-showroom price). The range of Epluto up to 80 km/charge and the Zepop has a range of up to 100 km/charge. PURE EV offers the Epluto in 1 colour.
Epluto vs Zepop Comparison