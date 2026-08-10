In 2026 PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro [2023-2024] or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro [2023-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.03 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha YZF R15 V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, YZF R15 V3 engine makes power & torque 18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS & 14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the YZF R15 V3 in 4 colours. EPluto 7G Pro [2023-2024] has a range of up to 101 km/charge. The YZF R15 V3 mileage is around 43 kmpl.
EPluto 7G Pro [2023-2024] vs YZF R15 V3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Epluto 7g pro [2023-2024]
|Yzf r15 v3
|Brand
|PURE EV
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.03 Lakhs
|₹ 1.41 Lakhs
|Range
|101 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|43 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|3 Kwh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|155 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4 Hours
|-