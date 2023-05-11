HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesEPluto 7G Pro vs MT-15

PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro vs Yamaha MT-15

Filters
EPluto 7G Pro
PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro
STD
₹99,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
MT-15
Yamaha MT-15
Dark Matte Blue
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
Yes-
No Of Batteries
1-
Continious Power
2200 W-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
1500 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,04,2501,66,096
Ex-Showroom Price
99,9991,40,900
RTO
011,802
Insurance
4,25110,124
Accessories Charges
03,270
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2403,570

Trending bikes

View allPopular Bikes