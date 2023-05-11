HT Auto
PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro vs Yamaha FZ-X

EPluto 7G Pro
PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro
STD
₹99,999*
*Ex-showroom price
FZ-X
Yamaha FZ-X
STD
₹1.17 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
Yes-
No Of Batteries
1-
Continious Power
2200 W-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
1500 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,04,2501,36,912
Ex-Showroom Price
99,9991,16,800
RTO
09,874
Insurance
4,2516,888
Accessories Charges
03,350
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2402,942

