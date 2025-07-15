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HomeCompare BikesEPluto 7G Pro [2023-2024] vs FZ-X

PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro [2023-2024] vs Yamaha FZ-X

In 2026 PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro [2023-2024] or Yamaha FZ-X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro [2023-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.03 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-X Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, FZ-X engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. EPluto 7G Pro [2023-2024] has a range of up to 101 km/charge. The FZ-X mileage is around 55.11 to 55.11 kmpl.
EPluto 7G Pro [2023-2024] vs FZ-X Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Epluto 7g pro [2023-2024] Fz-x
BrandPURE EVYamaha
Price₹ 1.03 Lakhs₹ 1.2 Lakhs
Range101 km/charge-
Mileage-55.11 to 55.11 kmpl
Battery Capacity3 Kwh-
Engine Capacity-149 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4 Hours-

Filters
EPluto 7G Pro [2023-2024]
PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro [2023-2024]
STD
₹1.03 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
FZ-X
Yamaha FZ-X
Metallic Black and Dark Matte Blue
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro [2023-2024] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
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Specification
Additional Storage
Yes-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10, Rear :-3.00-10Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-140/60-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Range
101 km-
Max Speed
47 kmph96 kmph
Swappable Battery
Yes-
No Of Batteries
1-
Continious Power
2200 W-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
1500 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Features
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
12 degree-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
12.7 cm MF LEDYes
Battery Capacity
3 Kwh-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,07,3031,39,434
Ex-Showroom Price
1,02,9991,19,194
RTO
011,036
Insurance
4,3049,204
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,3062,996

FZ-X Comparison with other bikes

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Latest Car & Bike News

Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
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  News

Latest Videos

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Yamaha has launched the 2023 FZ-X motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.36 lakh (ex-showroom).
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