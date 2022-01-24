In 2026 PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro [2023-2024] or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro [2023-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.03 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha FZS 25 Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, FZS 25 engine makes power & torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZS 25 in 3 colours. EPluto 7G Pro [2023-2024] has a range of up to 101 km/charge. The FZS 25 mileage is around 40 kmpl.
EPluto 7G Pro [2023-2024] vs FZS 25 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Epluto 7g pro [2023-2024]
|Fzs 25
|Brand
|PURE EV
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.03 Lakhs
|₹ 1.39 Lakhs
|Range
|101 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|40 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|3 Kwh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|249 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4 Hours
|-