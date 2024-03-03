In 2024 PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2024 PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro Price starts at Rs. 99,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs. 80,100 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Fascino 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 bhp PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the Fascino 125 in 17 colours. EPluto 7G Pro has a range of up to 150 km/charge. The Fascino 125 mileage is around 50 kmpl. EPluto 7G Pro vs Fascino 125 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Epluto 7g pro Fascino 125 Brand PURE EV Yamaha Price ₹ 99,999 ₹ 80,100 Range 150 km/charge - Mileage - 50 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 125 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -