PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro vs Yamaha Fascino 125

In 2024 PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of

EPluto 7G Pro vs Fascino 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Epluto 7g pro Fascino 125
BrandPURE EVYamaha
Price₹ 99,999₹ 80,100
Range150 km/charge-
Mileage-50 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-125 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--
EPluto 7G Pro
PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro
STD
₹99,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Fascino 125
Yamaha Fascino 125
DLX Disc
₹75,530*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
Yes-
No Of Batteries
1-
Continious Power
2200 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
1500 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,04,25090,109
Ex-Showroom Price
99,99975,530
RTO
06,773
Insurance
4,2516,131
Accessories Charges
01,675
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2401,936
Expert Rating
-

