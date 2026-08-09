In 2026 PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro [2023-2024] or Vespa Urban Club 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro [2023-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.03 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa Urban Club 125 Price starts at Rs. 91,259 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Urban Club 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.6 Nm respectively. Vespa offers the Urban Club 125 in 1 colour. EPluto 7G Pro [2023-2024] has a range of up to 101 km/charge. The Urban Club 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
EPluto 7G Pro [2023-2024] vs Urban Club 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Epluto 7g pro [2023-2024]
|Urban club 125
|Brand
|PURE EV
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.03 Lakhs
|₹ 91,259
|Range
|101 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|3 Kwh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|4 Hours
|-