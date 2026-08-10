EPluto 7G Pro [2023-2024] vs SXL 125 [2020-2025] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Epluto 7g pro [2023-2024] Sxl 125 [2020-2025] Brand PURE EV Vespa Price ₹ 1.03 Lakhs ₹ 1.35 Lakhs Range 101 km/charge - Mileage - 55 kmpl Battery Capacity 3 Kwh - Engine Capacity - 124 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time 4 Hours -

In 2026 PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro [2023-2024] or Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro [2023-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.03 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, SXL 125 [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 9.77 PS PS & 10.11 Nm respectively. EPluto 7G Pro [2023-2024] has a range of up to 101 km/charge. The SXL 125 [2020-2025] mileage is around 55 kmpl.