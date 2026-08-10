In 2026 PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro [2023-2024] or Vespa Elegante 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro [2023-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.03 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa Elegante 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Elegante 150 engine makes power & torque 10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm PS & 10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Vespa offers the Elegante 150 in 2 colours. EPluto 7G Pro [2023-2024] has a range of up to 101 km/charge. The Elegante 150 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
EPluto 7G Pro [2023-2024] vs Elegante 150 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Epluto 7g pro [2023-2024]
|Elegante 150
|Brand
|PURE EV
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.03 Lakhs
|₹ 1.36 Lakhs
|Range
|101 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|3 Kwh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|149 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|4 Hours
|-