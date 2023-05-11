HT Auto
EPluto 7G Pro
PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro
STD
₹99,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Jupiter 125
TVS Jupiter 125
Drum
₹75,625*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
Yes-
No Of Batteries
1-
Continious Power
2200 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
1500 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,04,25087,722
Ex-Showroom Price
99,99975,625
RTO
06,050
Insurance
4,2516,047
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2401,885

