In 2024 PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro or TVS iQube Electric choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2024 PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro or TVS iQube Electric choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro Price starts at Rs. 99,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS iQube Electric Price starts at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of EPluto 7G Pro up to 150 km/charge and the iQube Electric has a range of up to 100 km/charge. TVS offers the iQube Electric in 1 colour. EPluto 7G Pro vs iQube Electric Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Epluto 7g pro Iqube electric Brand PURE EV TVS Price ₹ 99,999 ₹ 1.17 Lakhs Range 150 km/charge 100 km/charge Battery Capacity - - Charging Time - 5 Hours