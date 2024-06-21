In 2024 PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro or Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro Price starts at Rs. 99,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3 Price starts at Rs. 84,855 (ex-showroom price). The range of EPluto 7G Pro up to 150 km/charge and the Rafiki ZL3 has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
EPluto 7G Pro vs Rafiki ZL3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Epluto 7g pro
|Rafiki zl3
|Brand
|PURE EV
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 99,999
|₹ 84,855
|Range
|150 km/charge
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|3-5 Hrs.