In 2024 PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro or Suzuki Gixxer SF choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro Price starts at 99,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer SF Price starts at 1.22 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Gixxer SF engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm & 13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Suzuki offers the Gixxer SF in 4 colours. EPluto 7G Pro has a range of up to 150 km/charge. The Gixxer SF mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.