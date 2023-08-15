Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesEpluto 7G Max vs YZF R15 V3

PURE EV Epluto 7G Max vs Yamaha YZF R15 V3

In 2023 PURE EV Epluto 7G Max or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis ...Read More

Filters
Epluto 7G Max
PURE EV Epluto 7G Max
STD
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
YZF R15 V3
Yamaha YZF R15 V3
Dark Knight
₹1.41 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
2200 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,19,5171,82,359
Ex-Showroom Price
1,14,9991,56,700
RTO
013,066
Insurance
4,51810,494
Accessories Charges
02,099
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,5683,919

Popular Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Ola Electric S1 Airnull | Electric | Automatic1.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
PURE EV Epluto 7G Maxnull | Electric | Automatic1.15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
S1 Air vs Epluto 7G Max

Trending bikes

View allPopular Bikes