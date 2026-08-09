In 2026 PURE EV Epluto 7G Max or Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. PURE EV Epluto 7G Max Price starts at Rs. 1.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.1 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] in 7 colours. Epluto 7G Max has a range of up to 150-211 km/charge. The MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] mileage is around 56.87 kmpl.
Epluto 7G Max vs MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Epluto 7g max
|Mt-15 v2 [2023-2025]
|Brand
|PURE EV
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.18 Lakhs
|₹ 1.7 Lakhs
|Range
|150-211 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|56.87 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|3.5 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|155 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hours
|-