In 2026 PURE EV Epluto 7G Max or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. PURE EV Epluto 7G Max Price starts at Rs. 1.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS 25 Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, FZS 25 engine makes power & torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZS 25 in 3 colours. Epluto 7G Max has a range of up to 150-211 km/charge. The FZS 25 mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Epluto 7G Max vs FZS 25 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Epluto 7g max
|Fzs 25
|Brand
|PURE EV
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.18 Lakhs
|₹ 1.39 Lakhs
|Range
|150-211 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|40 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|3.5 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|249 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hours
|-