PURE EV Epluto 7G Max vs Vespa ZX 125

In 2023 PURE EV Epluto 7G Max or Vespa ZX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of ...Read More

Epluto 7G Max
PURE EV Epluto 7G Max
STD
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
ZX 125
Vespa ZX 125
BS6
₹98,911*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
2200 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,19,5171,17,300
Ex-Showroom Price
1,14,9991,02,483
RTO
08,198
Insurance
4,5186,619
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,5682,521

