In 2023 PURE EV Epluto 7G Max or Vespa VXL 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
PURE EV Epluto 7G Max Price starts at 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa VXL 150 Price starts at 1.44 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, VXL 150 engine makes power & torque 10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm & 10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively.
Epluto 7G Max has a range of up to 150-201 km/charge.
The VXL 150 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
