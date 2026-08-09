In 2026 PURE EV Epluto 7G Max or Vespa VXL 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. PURE EV Epluto 7G Max Price starts at Rs. 1.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa VXL 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, VXL 125 engine makes power & torque 9.78 PS PS & 10.11 Nm respectively. Epluto 7G Max has a range of up to 150-211 km/charge. The VXL 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Epluto 7G Max vs VXL 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Epluto 7g max
|Vxl 125
|Brand
|PURE EV
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.18 Lakhs
|₹ 1.31 Lakhs
|Range
|150-211 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|3.5 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hours
|-