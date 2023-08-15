In 2023 PURE EV Epluto 7G Max or Vespa Urban Club 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis
In 2023 PURE EV Epluto 7G Max or Vespa Urban Club 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
PURE EV Epluto 7G Max Price starts at 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Urban Club 125 Price starts at 91,259 (last recorded price).
On the other hand, Urban Club 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively.
Vespa offers the Urban Club 125 in 1 colour.
Epluto 7G Max has a range of up to 150-201 km/charge.
The Urban Club 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
