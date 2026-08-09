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HomeCompare BikesEpluto 7G Max vs SXL 125 [2020-2025]

PURE EV Epluto 7G Max vs Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025]

In 2026 PURE EV Epluto 7G Max or Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. PURE EV Epluto 7G Max Price starts at Rs. 1.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, SXL 125 [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 9.77 PS PS & 10.11 Nm respectively. Epluto 7G Max has a range of up to 150-211 km/charge. The SXL 125 [2020-2025] mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Epluto 7G Max vs SXL 125 [2020-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Epluto 7g max Sxl 125 [2020-2025]
BrandPURE EVVespa
Price₹ 1.18 Lakhs₹ 1.35 Lakhs
Range150-211 km/charge-
Mileage-55 kmpl
Battery Capacity3.5 kWh-
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time4-5 Hours-

Filters
Epluto 7G Max
PURE EV Epluto 7G Max
STD
₹1.18 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
SXL 125 [2020-2025]
Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025]
STD
₹1.35 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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PURE EV Epluto 7G Max Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-279.4 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10, Rear :-3.00-10Front :-110/70 - 11, Rear :-120/70 - 10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
150-211 Km-
Max Speed
72 Kmph90 kmph
Continious Power
1.5 kW-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
2.2 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Features
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
12 Degree-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Underseat storage
YesYes
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
5th Generation ControllerAir Filter ( Paper Type )
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
5 Inch LED-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hours-
Battery Warranty
2.5 kWh-
Battery Capacity
3.5 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,22,2651,51,422
Ex-Showroom Price
1,17,6991,36,601
RTO
010,928
Insurance
4,5663,893
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6273,254

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