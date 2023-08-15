Saved Articles

PURE EV Epluto 7G Max vs TVS Raider

In 2023 PURE EV Epluto 7G Max or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Epluto 7G Max
PURE EV Epluto 7G Max
Raider
TVS Raider
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
2200 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,19,5171,03,457
Ex-Showroom Price
1,14,99989,089
RTO
08,627
Insurance
4,5185,741
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,5682,223

