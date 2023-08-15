In 2023 PURE EV Epluto 7G Max or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2023 PURE EV Epluto 7G Max or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. PURE EV Epluto 7G Max Price starts at 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at 86,803 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS @ 7500 rpm & 11.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Epluto 7G Max has a range of up to 150-201 km/charge. The Raider mileage is around 67 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less