In 2023 PURE EV Epluto 7G Max or TVS Apache RTR 200 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the In 2023 PURE EV Epluto 7G Max or TVS Apache RTR 200 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. PURE EV Epluto 7G Max Price starts at 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Price starts at 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Apache RTR 200 4V engine makes power & torque Sport : 20.82 PS @ 9000 rpm, Urban/ Rain : 17.32 PS @ 7800 rpm & Sport : 17.25 Nm @ 7250 rpm, Urban/ Rain : 16.51 Nm @ 5750 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 200 4V in 3 colours. Epluto 7G Max has a range of up to 150-201 km/charge. The Apache RTR 200 4V mileage is around 42.58 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less