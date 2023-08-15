Saved Articles

PURE EV Epluto 7G Max vs TVS Apache RTR 180

In 2023 PURE EV Epluto 7G Max or TVS Apache RTR 180 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis ...Read More

Epluto 7G Max
PURE EV Epluto 7G Max
STD
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 180
TVS Apache RTR 180
BS6
₹1.04 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
2200 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,19,5171,32,685
Ex-Showroom Price
1,14,9991,12,065
RTO
09,731
Insurance
4,5189,129
Accessories Charges
01,760
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,5682,851

