HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesEpluto 7G Max vs Smak

PURE EV Epluto 7G Max vs Seeka Smak

In 2024 PURE EV Epluto 7G Max or Seeka Smak choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. PURE EV Epluto 7G Max Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Seeka Smak Price starts at Rs. 99,911 (ex-showroom price). The range of Epluto 7G Max up to 150-201 km/charge and the Smak has a range of up to 130 km/charge.
Epluto 7G Max vs Smak Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Epluto 7g max Smak
BrandPURE EVSeeka
Price₹ 1.15 Lakhs₹ 99,911
Range150-201 km/charge130 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4-5 Hrs3-7 Hrs.

Filters
Epluto 7G Max
PURE EV Epluto 7G Max
STD
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Smak
Seeka Smak
2.4 kWh
₹99,911*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
2200 W2 kW
Reverse Assist
YesYes
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Features
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs3-7 Hrs.
Mobile Application
Yes-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
12 Degree20 Degree
Additional Features
5th Generation Controller-
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
YesYes
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
12.7 cm, LED5.5 Inch, TFT
Battery Warranty
2.5 kWh3 Years
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,19,5171,04,160
Ex-Showroom Price
1,14,99999,911
RTO
00
Insurance
4,5184,249
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,5682,238

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    It is expected that the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross will come with no mechanical changes.
    2024 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross teased ahead of launch
    23 Apr 2024
    Red Bull driver Max Verstappen steers his car during the Formula One Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit on his way to victory.
    Formula One: Max Verstappen continues winning streak at Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
    11 Mar 2024
    Red Bull Racing's Dutch driver Max Verstappen drives during the Formula One Chinese Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit in Shanghai on April 21.
    Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix: Max Verstappen chases a hat-trick of wins
    3 May 2024
    This weekend Lando Norris faces the challenge of trying to edge Verstappen at the Red Bull Ring, where the Dutch driver has won four of the last six races.
    F1: Verstappen under pressure from Norris ahead of Austrian GP this weekend
    29 Jun 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Tata Nexon EV Max offers 437 km of range on a single charge, which is an increase of more than 100 kms over the standard Nexon EVs.
    Tata Nexon EV Max 2022: First Drive Review
    17 May 2022
    Tata Nexon EV Max has a top speed of 140 kmph, gets multi-mode regen, offers 250 Nm of torque and a slew of cabin features.
    Tata Nexon EV Max 2022: First Look
    13 May 2022
    Ten Simple Things You Can Do To Improve Your Car's Fuel Efficiency
    Ten Simple Things You Can Do To Improve Your Car's Fuel Efficiency | All Things Auto
    28 Jun 2023
    Tata Nexon EV Max has a battery that is around 30 per cent larger than the one inside Nexon EV. This is what primarily helps the newer EV have a claimed range of over 400 kms (ARAI certified, under test conditions).
    Tata Nexon EV Max: Highway Drive Review
    22 Jun 2023
    View all
     