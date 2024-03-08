HT Auto
PURE EV EcoDryft vs Yamaha MT-15

In 2024 PURE EV EcoDryft or Yamaha MT-15 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

EcoDryft vs MT-15 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ecodryft Mt-15
BrandPURE EVYamaha
Price₹ 1.2 Lakhs₹ 1.67 Lakhs
Range80-130 km/charge-
Mileage-56.87 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-155 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time6 Hours-

EcoDryft
PURE EV EcoDryft
STD
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
MT-15
Yamaha MT-15
STD
₹1.67 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
3000 W18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm
Max Torque
40 Nm14.1 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Continious Power
2.0 kw-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
3 kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
6 Hours-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,25,4141,92,078
Ex-Showroom Price
1,19,9991,67,200
RTO
013,376
Insurance
5,41511,502
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6954,128
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Lightweight makes it easy to rideUSD forksTractable engine

Cons

No dual-channel ABSPolarizing design

