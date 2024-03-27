In 2024 PURE EV EcoDryft or Yamaha FZ-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
PURE EV EcoDryft Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
EcoDryft engine makes power and torque 3000 W PS & 40 Nm.
On the other hand, FZ-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively.
Yamaha offers the FZ-FI V3 in 2 colours.
EcoDryft has a range of up to 80-130 km/charge.
The FZ-FI V3 mileage is around 49.30 kmpl.
EcoDryft vs FZ-FI V3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ecodryft
|Fz-fi v3
|Brand
|PURE EV
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.2 Lakhs
|₹ 1.17 Lakhs
|Range
|80-130 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|49.30 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|149 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|6 Hours
|-