In 2024 PURE EV EcoDryft or Vespa VXL 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
PURE EV EcoDryft Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa VXL 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
EcoDryft engine makes power and torque 3000 W PS & 40 Nm.
On the other hand, VXL 125 engine makes power & torque 9.78 PS @ 7400 rpm PS & 10.11 Nm @ 5600 rpm respectively.
EcoDryft has a range of up to 80-130 km/charge.
The VXL 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
EcoDryft vs VXL 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ecodryft
|Vxl 125
|Brand
|PURE EV
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.2 Lakhs
|₹ 1.33 Lakhs
|Range
|80-130 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|6 Hours
|-