PURE EV EcoDryft or Vespa SXL 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. PURE EV EcoDryft Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa SXL 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.51 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). EcoDryft engine makes power and torque 3000 W PS & 40 Nm. On the other hand, SXL 150 engine makes power & torque 10.79 PS @ 7100 rpm PS & 11.26 Nm @ 5300 rpm respectively. EcoDryft has a range of up to 80-130 km/charge. The SXL 150 mileage is around 45 kmpl. EcoDryft vs SXL 150 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ecodryft Sxl 150 Brand PURE EV Vespa Price ₹ 1.2 Lakhs ₹ 1.51 Lakhs Range 80-130 km/charge - Mileage - 45 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 149.5 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time 6 Hours -