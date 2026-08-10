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PURE EV EcoDryft vs Vespa Elegante 150

In 2026 PURE EV EcoDryft or Vespa Elegante 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. PURE EV EcoDryft Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Elegante 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs (last recorded price). EcoDryft engine makes power and torque 3.0 kW W & 40 Nm. On the other hand, Elegante 150 engine makes power & torque 10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm PS & 10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Vespa offers the Elegante 150 in 2 colours. EcoDryft has a range of up to 106-171 km/charge. The Elegante 150 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
EcoDryft vs Elegante 150 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ecodryft Elegante 150
BrandPURE EVVespa
Price₹ 1.19 Lakhs₹ 1.36 Lakhs
Range106-171 km/charge-
Mileage-45.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity3 kWh-
Engine Capacity-149 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time3 Hours-

Filters
EcoDryft
PURE EV EcoDryft
STD
₹1.19 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Elegante 150
Vespa Elegante 150
FL ABS BS6
₹1.36 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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PURE EV EcoDryft Visual Comparison

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Seat View
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Specification
Length
1870 mm1770 mm
Ground Clearance
200 mm155 mm
Wheelbase
1235 mm1290 mm
Height
1115 mm1140 mm
Kerb Weight
101 kg115 kg
Width
760 mm690 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-279.4 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm200 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18, Rear :- 80/100-17Front :-110/70 - 11,Rear :-120/70 - 10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm140 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
0-40 Kmph (sec)
5s
Range
106-151 km
Max Speed
80 kmph
Max Power
3.0 kW10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm
Max Torque
40 Nm10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Continious Power
2.0 kw-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
3 kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Rear Suspension
Coiled Spring Dual SuspensionDual-Effect Hydraulic Shock Absorber.With four position adjustable
Front Suspension
Telescopic Dual SuspensionAircraft Derived Hydraulic Single Side arm Front suspension with Anti-Dive characteristics
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
12 Degrees-
Additional Features
Controller - 60 V 3 Kw Vector Looped, BMW - Smart BMS Lithium Ion 16s 60V 60A, Center Stand, Drive Mode - 45 Kmph, Cross Over Mode - 60 Kmph, Thrill Mode - 75 Kmph, Efficiency - 90%, Advanced TM, Can CommunicationAir Filter ( Paper Type )
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Clock
YesYes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
17.78 CM LED-
Battery Capacity
3 kWh12 V, 5 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ionMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,24,0901,56,384
Ex-Showroom Price
1,18,6991,37,972
RTO
011,037
Insurance
5,3917,375
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6673,361

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