PURE EV EcoDryft or TVS Apache RTR 160 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. PURE EV EcoDryft Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). EcoDryft engine makes power and torque 3000 W PS & 40 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 4V engine makes power & torque 19.2 PS PS & 14.2 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 4V in 3 colours. EcoDryft has a range of up to 80-130 km/charge. The Apache RTR 160 4V mileage is around 45 to 47.61 kmpl. EcoDryft vs Apache RTR 160 4V Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ecodryft Apache rtr 160 4v Brand PURE EV TVS Price ₹ 1.2 Lakhs ₹ 1.24 Lakhs Range 80-130 km/charge - Mileage - 45 to 47.61 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 159.7 cc Transmission Automatic Manual Charging Time 6 Hours -