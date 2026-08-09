In 2026 PURE EV EcoDryft or Suzuki Intruder choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. PURE EV EcoDryft Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Intruder Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Lakhs (last recorded price). EcoDryft engine makes power and torque 3.0 kW W & 40 Nm. On the other hand, Intruder engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Suzuki offers the Intruder in 2 colours. EcoDryft has a range of up to 106-171 km/charge. The Intruder mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
EcoDryft vs Intruder Comparison