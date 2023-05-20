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PURE EV EcoDryft vs Suzuki Gixxer SF 250

In 2026 PURE EV EcoDryft or Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. PURE EV EcoDryft Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). EcoDryft engine makes power and torque 3.0 kW W & 40 Nm. On the other hand, Gixxer SF 250 engine makes power & torque 26.5 PS PS & 22.2 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Gixxer SF 250 in 2 colours. EcoDryft has a range of up to 106-171 km/charge. The Gixxer SF 250 mileage is around 38 kmpl.
EcoDryft vs Gixxer SF 250 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ecodryft Gixxer sf 250
BrandPURE EVSuzuki
Price₹ 1.19 Lakhs₹ 1.9 Lakhs
Range106-171 km/charge-
Mileage-38 kmpl
Battery Capacity3 kWh-
Engine Capacity-250 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time3 Hours-

Filters
EcoDryft
PURE EV EcoDryft
STD
₹1.19 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Gixxer SF 250
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
STD
₹1.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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PURE EV EcoDryft Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Right View
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Specification
Length
1870 mm2010 mm
Ground Clearance
200 mm165 mm
Wheelbase
1235 mm1345 mm
Height
1115 mm1035 mm
Kerb Weight
101 kg161 kg
Width
760 mm740 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18, Rear :- 80/100-17Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-150/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
0-40 Kmph (sec)
5s-
Range
106-151 km-
Max Speed
80 kmph150 kmph
Max Power
3.0 kW27.9 PS @ 9300 rpm
Max Torque
40 Nm22.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Continious Power
2.0 kw-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
3 kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
Coiled Spring Dual SuspensionSwing Arm
Front Suspension
Telescopic Dual SuspensionTelescopic
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
12 Degrees-
Additional Features
Controller - 60 V 3 Kw Vector Looped, BMW - Smart BMS Lithium Ion 16s 60V 60A, Center Stand, Drive Mode - 45 Kmph, Cross Over Mode - 60 Kmph, Thrill Mode - 75 Kmph, Efficiency - 90%, Advanced TM, Can Communication-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
17.78 CM LEDYes
Battery Capacity
3 kWh12V / 6 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,24,0902,16,830
Ex-Showroom Price
1,18,6991,89,768
RTO
015,181
Insurance
5,39111,881
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6674,660
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Strong road presence with the full fairingCommitted but comfortable riding postureSublime motor makes it easy for daily riding

Cons

Not the most "wow" performing bike in the segmentBraking performance could be better on the motorcycleDoesn't feel as premium as some of its rivals

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Latest Car & Bike News

The design of both motorcycles is very different.
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Latest Videos

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