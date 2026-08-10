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PURE EV EcoDryft vs Royal Enfield Hunter 350

In 2026 PURE EV EcoDryft or Royal Enfield Hunter 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. PURE EV EcoDryft Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). EcoDryft engine makes power and torque 3.0 kW W & 40 Nm. On the other hand, Hunter 350 engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS & 27 Nm respectively. EcoDryft has a range of up to 106-171 km/charge. The Hunter 350 mileage is around 36.2 kmpl.
EcoDryft vs Hunter 350 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ecodryft Hunter 350
BrandPURE EVRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.19 Lakhs₹ 1.38 Lakhs
Range106-171 km/charge-
Mileage-36.2 kmpl
Battery Capacity3 kWh-
Engine Capacity-349 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time3 Hours-

Filters
EcoDryft
PURE EV EcoDryft
STD
₹1.19 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Base
₹1.38 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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PURE EV EcoDryft Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
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Specification
Length
1870 mm2055 mm
Ground Clearance
200 mm160 mm
Wheelbase
1235 mm1370 mm
Height
1115 mm1070 mm
Kerb Weight
101 kg181 kg
Width
760 mm810 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18, Rear :- 80/100-17Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-120/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
0-40 Kmph (sec)
5s-
Range
106-151 km-
Max Speed
80 kmph114 kmph
Max Power
3.0 kW20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm
Max Torque
40 Nm27 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Continious Power
2.0 kw-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
3 kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
Coiled Spring Dual SuspensionTwin Shock Absorbers With 6 Step Adjustable Preload
Front Suspension
Telescopic Dual SuspensionTelescopic, 41 mm Forks
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
12 Degrees-
Additional Features
Controller - 60 V 3 Kw Vector Looped, BMW - Smart BMS Lithium Ion 16s 60V 60A, Center Stand, Drive Mode - 45 Kmph, Cross Over Mode - 60 Kmph, Thrill Mode - 75 Kmph, Efficiency - 90%, Advanced TM, Can CommunicationTripper
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
17.78 CM LEDYes
Battery Capacity
3 kWh12V / 8 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,24,0901,59,558
Ex-Showroom Price
1,18,6991,37,640
RTO
011,541
Insurance
5,39110,377
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6673,429

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