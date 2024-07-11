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PURE EV EcoDryft vs Revolt Motors RV400

In 2026 PURE EV EcoDryft or Revolt Motors RV400 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. PURE EV EcoDryft Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Revolt Motors RV400 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of EcoDryft up to 106-171 km/charge and the RV400 has a range of up to 150 km/charge. Revolt Motors offers the RV400 in 2 colours.
EcoDryft vs RV400 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ecodryft Rv400
BrandPURE EVRevolt Motors
Price₹ 1.19 Lakhs₹ 1.4 Lakhs
Range106-171 km/charge150 km/charge
Battery Capacity3 kWh-
Charging Time3 Hours3 Hours 30 Minutes

Filters
EcoDryft
PURE EV EcoDryft
STD
₹1.19 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
RV400
Revolt Motors RV400
Cricket Special Edition
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Length
1870 mm2156 mm
Ground Clearance
200 mm215 mm
Wheelbase
1235 mm1350 mm
Height
1115 mm1112 mm
Kerb Weight
101 kg108 kg
Width
760 mm813 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront 90/80-17, Rear 120/80-17
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm240 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18, Rear :- 80/100-17Front 90/80-17, Rear 120/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
0-40 Kmph (sec)
5s-
Range
106-151 km150 km
Max Speed
80 kmph85 kmph
Max Power
3.0 kW-
Max Torque
40 Nm170 Nm
Continious Power
2.0 kw-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartRemote Start
Motor Power
3 kW3000 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Rear Suspension
Coiled Spring Dual SuspensionMonoshock(Adjustable)
Front Suspension
Telescopic Dual SuspensionUpside Down Forks
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours3 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging at Home
YesYes
Riding Modes
YesEco, Normal and Sport
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
12 Degrees-
Additional Features
Controller - 60 V 3 Kw Vector Looped, BMW - Smart BMS Lithium Ion 16s 60V 60A, Center Stand, Drive Mode - 45 Kmph, Cross Over Mode - 60 Kmph, Thrill Mode - 75 Kmph, Efficiency - 90%, Advanced TM, Can CommunicationAmbient Light Sensor, Battery Status, Parking Signal, Locate my motorcycle
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
17.78 CM LEDYes
Battery Capacity
3 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,24,0901,45,721
Ex-Showroom Price
1,18,6991,39,950
RTO
00
Insurance
5,3915,771
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6673,132

RV400 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Revolt Motors RV400undefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Ather Energy 450Xundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.55 - 1.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Car & Bike News

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Revolt Motors expands operations to Sri Lanka with RV400 & RV400 BRZ e-bikes
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