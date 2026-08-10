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PURE EV EcoDryft vs Revolt Motors Revolt RV300

In 2026 PURE EV EcoDryft or Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. PURE EV EcoDryft Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (last recorded price). The range of EcoDryft up to 106-171 km/charge and the Revolt RV300 has a range of up to 180 km/charge. Revolt Motors offers the Revolt RV300 in 3 colours.
EcoDryft vs Revolt RV300 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ecodryft Revolt rv300
BrandPURE EVRevolt Motors
Price₹ 1.19 Lakhs₹ 94,999
Range106-171 km/charge180 km/charge
Battery Capacity3 kWh60 V
Charging Time3 Hours-

Filters
EcoDryft
PURE EV EcoDryft
STD
₹1.19 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Revolt RV300
Revolt Motors Revolt RV300
RV300 STD
₹94,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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PURE EV EcoDryft Visual Comparison

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Specification
Length
1870 mm-
Ground Clearance
200 mm225 mm
Wheelbase
1235 mm1320 mm
Height
1115 mm-
Kerb Weight
101 kg101 kg
Width
760 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm240 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18, Rear :- 80/100-17Front :--90/80-17,Rear :-110/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm180 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
0-40 Kmph (sec)
5s
Range
106-151 km
Max Speed
80 kmph
Max Power
3.0 kW-
Max Torque
40 Nm-
Continious Power
2.0 kw-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
3 kW1500 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6-
Rear Suspension
Coiled Spring Dual SuspensionAdjustable Monoshock
Front Suspension
Telescopic Dual SuspensionUpside Down Forks
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Riding Modes
YesYes
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
12 Degrees-
Additional Features
Controller - 60 V 3 Kw Vector Looped, BMW - Smart BMS Lithium Ion 16s 60V 60A, Center Stand, Drive Mode - 45 Kmph, Cross Over Mode - 60 Kmph, Thrill Mode - 75 Kmph, Efficiency - 90%, Advanced TM, Can CommunicationRiding Mode - Normal (45 kmph, 110 km/charge)Sport (65 kmph, 80 km/charge) Eco (25 kmph, 180 km/charge),Geo-fencing, My Revolt App, Adjustable Footpegs, Regenerative Braking System, Mobile Connectivity.
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
17.78 CM LEDYes
Battery Capacity
3 kWh60 V
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLithium-Ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,24,09094,999
Ex-Showroom Price
1,18,69994,999
RTO
00
Insurance
5,3910
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6672,041

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