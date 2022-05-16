HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesWolfury vs TZ 3.3

Prevail Electric Wolfury vs Tunwal TZ 3.3

In 2024 Prevail Electric Wolfury or Tunwal TZ 3.3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Prevail Electric Wolfury Price starts at Rs. 89,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal TZ 3.3 Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Wolfury up to 110 km/charge and the TZ 3.3 has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge.
Wolfury vs TZ 3.3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Wolfury Tz 3.3
BrandPrevail ElectricTunwal
Price₹ 89,999₹ 1.15 Lakhs
Range110 km/charge75-120 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-4-7 Hrs.

Filters
Wolfury
Prevail Electric Wolfury
STD
₹89,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
TZ 3.3
Tunwal TZ 3.3
STD
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Load Capacity
200 kg-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Features
Console
Digital-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium IonLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
89,9991,15,000
Ex-Showroom Price
89,9991,15,000
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9342,471

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    Ferrari 333 SP
    A Ferrari 333 SP, one of just 40 units ever built, up for sale
    16 May 2022
    BMW 330i Sport
    BMW 330i Sport launched in India with a new entry-level Sport variant
    19 Mar 2020
    Harley-Davidson 338R. Image Credits: bennetts.co.uk
    Harley-Davidson 338R spotted for the first time
    28 Aug 2020
    Harley-Davidson 338R
    Design sketches reveal Harley-Davidson 338R in detail
    26 Sept 2020
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Kia EV3 will join the Korean auto giant's electric vehicle lineup which also includes the likes of EV6 and EV9. The EV3, which is expected to be launched in India sometime next year, will rival BYD Atto3 among others in the segment.
    Kia EV3 electric SUV, rival to BYD Atto3, promises 560 kms of range
    31 May 2024
    BYD Seal is the EV maker's third electric car in India and is the most powerful on offer. The electric sports sedan promises a range of up to 650 kms in a single charge, offers plethora of features including ADAS and performance that can ruffle some of the luxury car brands in India.
    BYD Seal EV review: Luxury electric sports car at an affordable cost?
    22 Apr 2024
    Ather Energy's latest electric scooter Rizta will take on the likes of TVS iQube, Ola S1 Air among others priced above <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>one lakh in the electric two-wheeler segment.
    Ather Rizta review: Perfect electric scooter for the family man?
    24 May 2024
    The BGauss RUV 350 gets a 3.4 kW motor with 165 Nm of peak torque. The motor has been mounted on to the rear wheel
    Watch: BGauss RUV 350 electric scooter key features explained
    26 Jun 2024
    View all
     