Prevail Electric Wolfury vs Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3

In 2024 Prevail Electric Wolfury or Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Prevail Electric Wolfury Price starts at Rs. 89,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3 Price starts at Rs. 84,855 (ex-showroom price). The range of Wolfury up to 110 km/charge and the Rafiki ZL3 has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
Wolfury vs Rafiki ZL3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Wolfury Rafiki zl3
BrandPrevail ElectricTrinity Motors
Price₹ 89,999₹ 84,855
Range110 km/charge75 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-3-5 Hrs.

Wolfury
Prevail Electric Wolfury
STD
₹89,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Rafiki ZL3
Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3
Gold
₹84,855*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Load Capacity
200 kg-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Features
Console
DigitalDigital
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium IonLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
89,99988,697
Ex-Showroom Price
89,99984,855
RTO
00
Insurance
03,842
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9341,906

