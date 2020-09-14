HT Auto

Prevail Electric Wolfury vs Trinity Motors Dost

In 2024 Prevail Electric Wolfury or Trinity Motors Dost choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Prevail Electric Wolfury Price starts at Rs. 89,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Dost Price starts at Rs. 1.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Wolfury up to 110 km/charge and the Dost has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
Wolfury vs Dost Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Wolfury Dost
BrandPrevail ElectricTrinity Motors
Price₹ 89,999₹ 1.03 Lakhs
Range110 km/charge75 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-3-5 Hrs.

Filters
Wolfury
Prevail Electric Wolfury
STD
₹89,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Dost
Trinity Motors Dost
Gold
₹1.03 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Load Capacity
200 kg-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Features
Console
DigitalDigital
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium IonLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
89,9991,07,077
Ex-Showroom Price
89,9991,02,777
RTO
00
Insurance
04,300
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9342,301

