Prevail Electric Wolfury vs Seeka Smak

In 2024 Prevail Electric Wolfury or Seeka Smak choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Prevail Electric Wolfury Price starts at Rs. 89,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Seeka Smak Price starts at Rs. 99,911 (ex-showroom price). The range of Wolfury up to 110 km/charge and the Smak has a range of up to 130 km/charge.
Wolfury vs Smak Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Wolfury Smak
BrandPrevail ElectricSeeka
Price₹ 89,999₹ 99,911
Range110 km/charge130 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-3-7 Hrs.

Wolfury
Prevail Electric Wolfury
STD
₹89,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Smak
Seeka Smak
2.4 kWh
₹99,911*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Load Capacity
200 kg-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Features
Console
Digital-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium IonLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
89,9991,04,160
Ex-Showroom Price
89,99999,911
RTO
00
Insurance
04,249
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9342,238

