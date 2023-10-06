Saved Articles

Prevail Electric Finesse vs Yamaha Aerox 155

In 2023 Prevail Electric Finesse or Yamaha Aerox 155 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Finesse
Prevail Electric Finesse
STD
₹99,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Aerox 155
Yamaha Aerox 155
STD
₹1.47 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,9991,68,424
Ex-Showroom Price
99,9991,42,800
RTO
011,794
Insurance
013,053
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1493,603

    Latest News

    The MotoGP Edition of the Aerox 155 only gets cosmetic changes.
    Yamaha Aerox 155 MotoGP Edition launched at 1.48 lakh
    6 Oct 2023
    2023 Yamaha Aerox in new silver paint scheme.
    2023 Yamaha Aerox 155 launched at 1.43 lakh, now gets traction control
    7 Apr 2023
    Yamaha has made only cosmetic changes to the two-wheelers.
    Yamaha introduces 2023 Monster Energy Moto GP Edition line-up
    13 Sept 2023
    Yamaha Augur premium scooter gets a sharp and contoured look.
    Yamaha Aerox influenced Augur premium scooter launches in this country
    9 Jan 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
    Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
    Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
    2 Oct 2023
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 N offers a delicious dose of 641 hp and sports an updated 84 kWh battery pack at its core.
    2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N first look: Performance, powered by electric
    16 Nov 2023
    Mercedes EQE is the German auto giant's third electric vehicle in India. It offers a range of up to 550 kms in a single charge.
    Mercedes EQE electric SUV first drive review
    29 Sept 2023
    Hold on to your seats: Top five upcoming bikes in India
    Hold on to your seats: Top five upcoming bikes in India
    16 Nov 2019
    2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter road test review.
    2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter: road test review
    6 Dec 2021
    View all
     