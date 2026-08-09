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HomeCompare BikesFinesse [2021-2024] vs VXL 150 [2020-2025]

Prevail Electric Finesse [2021-2024] vs Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025]

In 2026 Prevail Electric Finesse [2021-2024] or Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Prevail Electric Finesse [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 99,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.44 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, VXL 150 [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 10.79 PS PS & 11.26 Nm respectively. Finesse [2021-2024] has a range of up to 110 km/charge. The VXL 150 [2020-2025] mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Finesse [2021-2024] vs VXL 150 [2020-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Finesse [2021-2024] Vxl 150 [2020-2025]
BrandPrevail ElectricVespa
Price₹ 99,999₹ 1.44 Lakhs
Range110 km/charge-
Mileage-45.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity1.44 kWh-
Engine Capacity-149 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time4 Hours-

Filters
Finesse [2021-2024]
Prevail Electric Finesse [2021-2024]
STD
₹99,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
VXL 150 [2020-2025]
Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025]
STD
₹1.44 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Prevail Electric Finesse [2021-2024] Visual Comparison

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Front View
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Specification
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-279.4 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.0-10 Rear :-3.0-10Front :-110/70 - 11, Rear :-120/70 - 10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Aluminum alloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Range
110 km-
Max Speed
60 kmph90 kmph
Max Power
1000 W10.79 PS @ 7100 rpm
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Features
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Gradeability
30 Degree-
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
(Charge voltage-60V/72V), (Input-110V/220V50-60HZ), (Five speed change S-D-L-R-P), Anti Theft Locking System, Keyless Entry, Child Lock, Swappable BatteriesAir Filter ( Paper Type )
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Display
LCD Digital screen-
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Capacity
1.44 kWh-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium IonLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,9991,63,586
Ex-Showroom Price
99,9991,44,413
RTO
011,553
Insurance
07,620
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1493,516

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