In 2026 Prevail Electric Finesse [2021-2024] or Vespa LX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Prevail Electric Finesse [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 99,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa LX 125 Price starts at Rs. 93,470 (last recorded price). On the other hand, LX 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.60 Nm respectively. Vespa offers the LX 125 in 1 colour. Finesse [2021-2024] has a range of up to 110 km/charge. The LX 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Finesse [2021-2024] vs LX 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Finesse [2021-2024]
|Lx 125
|Brand
|Prevail Electric
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 99,999
|₹ 93,470
|Range
|110 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|1.44 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|4 Hours
|-