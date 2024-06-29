HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesFinesse vs Friend

Prevail Electric Finesse vs Trinity Motors Friend

In 2024 Prevail Electric Finesse or Trinity Motors Friend choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Prevail Electric Finesse Price starts at Rs. 99,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Friend Price starts at Rs. 1.04 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Finesse up to 110 km/charge and the Friend has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
Finesse vs Friend Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Finesse Friend
BrandPrevail ElectricTrinity Motors
Price₹ 99,999₹ 1.04 Lakhs
Range110 km/charge75 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-3-5 Hrs.

Finesse
Prevail Electric Finesse
STD
₹99,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Friend
Trinity Motors Friend
Gold
₹1.04 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Load Capacity
200 kg-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Features
Console
DigitalDigital
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium IonLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,9991,08,321
Ex-Showroom Price
99,9991,03,999
RTO
00
Insurance
04,322
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1492,328

