In 2024 Prevail Electric Finesse or Suzuki Intruder choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Prevail Electric Finesse Price starts at 99,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Intruder Price starts at 1.21 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Intruder engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm & 13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Suzuki offers the Intruder in 2 colours. Finesse has a range of up to 110 km/charge. The Intruder mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.