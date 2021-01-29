Saved Articles

Prevail Electric Finesse vs Suzuki Intruder

Prevail Electric Finesse or Suzuki Intruder choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage

Finesse
Prevail Electric Finesse
STD
₹99,999*
Intruder
Suzuki Intruder
BS6
₹1.21 Lakhs*
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,9991,48,990
Ex-Showroom Price
99,9991,26,500
RTO
013,626
Insurance
08,664
Accessories Charges
0200
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1493,202

    Latest News

    Suzuki Intruder BS 6 was initially launched in India in March 2020.
    Suzuki Intruder BS 6 becomes costlier in India
    29 Jan 2021
    Suzuki Intruder was launched in India a few years back.&nbsp;
    Suzuki Motorcycle India pulls the plug on Intruder 150
    17 Jun 2022
    Suzuki Intruder rivals the likes of the Bajaj Avenger.
    Suzuki Intruder becomes costlier in India. Here are new prices
    18 Jul 2021
    Suzuki Intruder
    Suzuki Motorcycle reports 10% decline in October sales amid supply chain woes
    2 Nov 2021
